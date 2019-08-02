Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Lowered by $1.77 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Lifted by $5.20 Million as Shares Declined

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 3.52M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.45 million, up from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 540,261 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 12,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 643,966 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.99 million, down from 656,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $166.45. About 1.00M shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Produces Strong First-Quarter Financial Results, with 22.7% Growth in Revenue and 66.3% Growth in Earnings Per Diluted Share; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,736 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co. Nomura Hldg has invested 0.09% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 67,643 shares. Pnc Fincl Group owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 313 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,451 shares. Bb Biotech Ag reported 3.52M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP accumulated 9,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhenman & Asset Ab accumulated 2.25% or 479,767 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.02% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 31,720 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.01% or 5,143 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc accumulated 0.12% or 17,320 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gotham Asset invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Chilton Lc has 0.08% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 72,017 are owned by Korea Invest. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 13,267 shares. Hood River Cap Ltd Liability owns 74,952 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 21,207 shares. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 1,746 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 0.1% or 2,806 shares. Thomas White, Illinois-based fund reported 10,097 shares. 20,000 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% or 11,039 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 504,483 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $55.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 335,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66M for 19.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.