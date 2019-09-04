Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Stake in Dermira (DERM) Decreased by $919,126 as Shares Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 54,469 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 59,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 6.38M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF); 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 70,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 872,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, down from 943,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 476,904 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Operations Officer; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Company Of America stated it has 7,444 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 65,808 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Wallace Capital Mngmt holds 0.3% or 25,874 shares. 385,854 were reported by Synovus Financial Corp. Krensavage Asset Management Lc holds 412,809 shares or 9.28% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Liability holds 27,100 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.72% or 170,936 shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 17,322 shares stake. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 1.04M shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc reported 6,452 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Main Street Lc owns 7,040 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares to 136,781 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,489 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-1.40 EPS, up 11.39% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.58 per share. After $-0.33 actual EPS reported by Dermira, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 324.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 628 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 81,930 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% or 140,527 shares. Nea Mngmt Comm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.51 million shares. Rock Springs Lp reported 775,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 2.12M shares stake. 258,500 were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 17,244 shares. Partner Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Blackrock accumulated 3.21 million shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 969,952 shares. Opaleye Mngmt has invested 1.5% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 59,485 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 151,616 shares to 874,420 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17M shares, and has risen its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).