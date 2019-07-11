Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Stake in Agco (AGCO) Has Decreased by $7.48 Million; Harris Associates LP Has Increased Position in Thor Inds (THO) by $5.35 Million as Share Price Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 108,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.08 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 541,048 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 86,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 646,187 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30 million, up from 559,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 675,007 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 17,032 shares to 322,382 shares, valued at $48.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “AGCO Focuses on Animal Welfare – Financial Post” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership owns 365,003 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 44,738 shares. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 5,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 15,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Llc. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.09% or 30,662 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Utah Retirement System accumulated 12,378 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 90,581 shares. Nordea Investment reported 0.07% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 12,335 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 211,636 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs invested in 0.88% or 21,203 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 0% or 6,874 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 10,327 are held by Amg Funds Limited Liability Company.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. Smith Lucinda B also sold $214,500 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.86 million for 11.75 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor Industries: Duopolies, Buffett, And Investment Success – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor: When The Hammer Strikes – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Industries -2% after BAML warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 360,568 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $37.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 385,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). First Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 148,312 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,406 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 15,306 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Blair William & Communications Il holds 9,067 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,767 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 9,347 shares. Gotham Asset owns 19,307 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voloridge Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia accumulated 5,400 shares. Carlson Cap Lp has invested 0.31% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).