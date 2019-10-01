Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Valuation Rose; Minerva Advisors Holding in Saga Communications (SGA) Raised by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 118,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.72 million, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Rev $9.03B; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – BOARD HAS ELECTED MICHELE HOOPER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 5; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 5,575 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces The Retirement Of Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 217,771 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $180.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,238 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd accumulated 3,849 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% or 7,722 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 103,089 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 395,148 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Llc has 0.75% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Addison holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 2,476 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 17,418 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,378 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 108 shares. 89,166 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. 6,480 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 204,681 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Llc holds 5,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Ameritas Invest reported 0% stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 14,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 9,326 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 5,600 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 7,025 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 146 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 153,955 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% or 421,913 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 37,638 shares. State Street stated it has 63,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 602 shares. Minerva Advisors reported 135,914 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $227,781 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.