Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Its Position in Badger Meter (BMI) by $907,005; Honeywell International In (HON) Shares Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Position by $2.25 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 16,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.63M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.31% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 85,001 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International In (HON) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 14,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.58M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $171.93. About 1.50M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The California-based Karp Cap Mgmt Corp has invested 0.79% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.05% stake. Keating Inv Counselors has invested 2.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 31,006 shares. 20,000 are owned by Starr. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 3,150 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Com has 1.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5.70 million shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stevens First Principles Inv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,110 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 0.23% stake. Headinvest reported 0.29% stake. Opus Gru Limited Liability Co holds 5,910 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,927 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 238,685 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 99,064 shares to 214,424 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company 7.5 by 7,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,628 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 152,717 shares. Parkside Bank Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 69 shares. 7,336 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 4,602 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Paloma Management owns 4,001 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 2,464 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 12,192 shares. 37,035 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Limited has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 37,319 were reported by Barclays Plc.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 766,589 shares to 31.75M shares, valued at $2.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 15,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE).