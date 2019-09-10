Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Position in Zynga (ZNGA) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Upped Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $21.56 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 2.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 26.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.05 million, down from 28.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 141,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 744,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.32M, up from 602,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 82,669 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $27.52 million for 47.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41,927 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $103.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 50,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Lcnb Corp (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis invested in 2.59M shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Caxton Associates LP stated it has 1.27M shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 134,200 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 7.42M shares. Cobblestone Advisors New York holds 0.01% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Legatus Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.99% stake. United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0% or 1,160 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 140,111 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 444,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.09 million shares. Sterling Cap Management Llc owns 11,859 shares.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 66,162 shares to 594,988 shares, valued at $79.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 95,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,075 shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Savings Bank And invested in 0% or 33 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 224,252 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Llc has 38 shares. Finance Serv stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 3,364 are owned by Pitcairn. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 489 shares in its portfolio. York Management Glob Ltd Llc invested 1.45% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ejf Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.31% or 13,725 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Smithfield holds 608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carroll Finance Assocs holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.