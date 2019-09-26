Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Position in Wendys Co (WEN) Cut by $2.62 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Valuation Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 138,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5.07M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.23M, down from 5.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 2.83 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT OPTIONS TO FRANCHISEES; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 9,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 10,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $220.08. About 334,233 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 55.02 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ANSYS acquires auto tech company – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Influence ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Multiphysics Solutions Achieve Certification on TSMC N5P and N6 Process Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wendy’s to go national with breakfast – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wendy’s (WEN) PT Raised to $24 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wendy’s Brings Back Breakfast. Is That a Good Idea? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MMSI, OLED, STOK and WEN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.