Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowered Providence Svc (PRSC) Holding By $525,030; Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Shorts Raised By 0.5%

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) had an increase of 0.5% in short interest. FOCS’s SI was 1.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.5% from 1.25 million shares previously. With 245,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s short sellers to cover FOCS’s short positions. The SI to Focus Financial Partners Inc’s float is 4.99%. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 387,389 shares traded or 59.76% up from the average. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has declined 30.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Focus Financial Partners Files Form S-3 Following One-Year Anniversary of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harvest Capital Management To Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Focus Financial Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Focus Financial Partners’s (NASDAQ:FOCS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It has a 52.75 P/E ratio. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Among 3 analysts covering Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Focus Financial Partners has $48 highest and $2900 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 89.59% above currents $19.78 stock price. Focus Financial Partners had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the shares of FOCS in report on Friday, July 12 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9.

