Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowered Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding by $4.81 Million as Market Value Declined; Cadinha & Co Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Decreased by $11.77 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 229,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 13.33 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.51 million, down from 13.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 773,546 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 222,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 115,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 337,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 25.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 1.25M shares to 16.97M shares, valued at $69.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 71,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

