Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Holds Stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP); As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.64 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 222,532 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 118,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 34,239 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 71,492 shares to 668,010 shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 58,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $37.90 million for 16.06 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares to 121,892 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).