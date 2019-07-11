Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Holds Stake in Mastercard (MA); Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Intel (INTC) by $1.04 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 19,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.99 million, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 14.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 35,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706.20 million, up from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 45,990 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $88.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

