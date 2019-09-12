Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Has Decreased by $2.88 Million; Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 48,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.53M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 86,007 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 129,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 564,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, up from 435,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 81,467 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 80.19 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Cap Limited Co invested in 1.54% or 466,158 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Us Savings Bank De holds 1,454 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). 76,649 were reported by Prudential Fin. Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Moreover, Rbf Cap Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 20,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 12 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Skylands Limited Liability holds 117,950 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 595,752 are held by Northern Trust. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 25,628 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Element Solutions Inc by 858,393 shares to 17.26M shares, valued at $178.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 139,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

