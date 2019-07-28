Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Upped Its Sina (SINA) Holding by $2.40 Million; Peddock Capital Advisors Position in Facebook (FB) Raised by $690,228 as Share Price Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 218.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify; 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 83.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 40,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,557 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 48,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 403,912 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,782 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $63.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 90,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.01M shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

