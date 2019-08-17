Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Upped Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Position; As Bruker (BRKR) Share Value Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed by $421,800 Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 10,730 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 21,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 1.29 million shares traded or 45.33% up from the average. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Bruker Acquires NanoIR Company Anasys Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as Pres of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 13,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 814,500 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55 million, up from 801,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 34,884 shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold BRKR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 102.20 million shares or 2.11% less from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 42,212 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 20,697 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 15,795 shares. Stevens Capital Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,583 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested in 253,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 7,173 shares. 6,555 are owned by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cwm Lc stated it has 278,776 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,074 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 59,816 shares. Prudential Financial holds 32,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 548,190 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc. by 34,070 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 78,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 28,315 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantum Cap Mgmt has 89,776 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 2,025 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 239,100 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 18,623 shares. Bridgeway holds 63,100 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 230,801 shares. American Intll Gru has 6,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 15,004 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 20,100 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 26,183 shares to 803,096 shares, valued at $71.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 40,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06M shares, and cut its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).