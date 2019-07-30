Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Upped By $2.31 Million Its Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holding; Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp acquired 17,918 shares as Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)’s stock rose 4.60%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 483,840 shares with $62.64M value, up from 465,922 last quarter. Allegiant Travel Co now has $2.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 29,967 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION FINES ALLEGIANT AIR & HAWAIIAN AIRLINES; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allegiant; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: HAS 45 SIGNED REGISTRATION AGREEMENTS FOR SUNSEEKER; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM $2.19; 13/04/2018 – FAA COMMENTS ON ALGT AHEAD OF EXPECTED 60 MINUTES STORY SUNDAY; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Sees FY EPS $10-EPS $12; 13/04/2018 – FAA HASN’T IDENTIFIED SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN ALGT CURRENT OPERATION

Among 2 analysts covering Constellation Software (TSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Constellation Software had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. See Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1070

14/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 69.57 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.47 million activity. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Levin Ross B bought $26,212. Shares for $1.04M were bought by Levinson Sam. 2,200 Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares with value of $9,958 were bought by BRICKMAN DAVID R. 5,135 Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares with value of $19,957 were bought by HENDRICKSON CAREY P. Falke Jeremy bought $484 worth of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) on Tuesday, March 12. The insider Hornbake E. Rodney bought 10,400 shares worth $50,128. $79,348 worth of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares were bought by Isaac Paul J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Constellation Software Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 535 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,900 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) or 651,300 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 88,615 shares. Levin Strategies L P holds 0.07% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) or 155,941 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 23,588 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 25,254 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company stated it has 5,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,746 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 1.09M shares. Steinberg Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.87% or 519,071 shares. 1.95M were reported by Coliseum Cap Ltd Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 92,018 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd reported 0.11% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU).

The stock increased 0.33% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1258.36. About 8,002 shares traded. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music

More important recent Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Constellation Software Inc.’s (TSE:CSU) 76% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “Coreworx Announces Acquisition by Vela – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) was released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Podcast: Jason Donville of Donville Kent Asset Management on Constellation Software Inc (CSU) and Concordia Healthcare Corp (CXR) – Financial Post” with publication date: March 24, 2016.

Among 6 analysts covering Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Allegiant Travel had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Tuesday, July 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, February 1. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALGT in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 4,334 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Lc holds 0.02% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. 2,616 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.03% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Co Fincl Bank reported 3,672 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has 600 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 38,266 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 44,927 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio.