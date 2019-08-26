Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Trimmed World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position by $1.73 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Position by $381,123

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 61,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 5.62 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.46M, down from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 109,516 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 438,426 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.08M, down from 440,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 844,590 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 22,064 shares to 639,327 shares, valued at $49.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg Shrs (NYSE:MKC) by 2,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Deereâ€™s Earnings, Outlook Canâ€™t Escape Economic Uncertainty – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ser Inc reported 13,907 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance Co owns 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 127,000 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,567 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.3% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 30,613 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.6% stake. 30,182 were accumulated by Punch Mngmt Inc. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, 1St Source State Bank has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Td Capital Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,779 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,947 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny owns 22,594 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners has 0.18% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 4.67 million shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 12,019 shares. 11,834 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. Sei Investments reported 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 3,200 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Proshare Ltd Company invested in 16,970 shares. Hbk Investments LP stated it has 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 351,675 are held by State Bank Of America De.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 1.05 million shares to 18.87M shares, valued at $142.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 15,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).