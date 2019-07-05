Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Kvh Inds (KVHI) Position; Wabco Holdings (WBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 158 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 117 sold and decreased equity positions in Wabco Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 45.03 million shares, down from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wabco Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 88 Increased: 86 New Position: 72.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 32,409 shares as Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI)’s stock declined 13.54%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.27M shares with $12.94M value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Kvh Inds Inc now has $192.21M valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,284 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 11.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $31,574 activity. 360 KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares with value of $3,809 were sold by Baker Jennifer Louise. $2,857 worth of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was sold by KITS VAN HEYNINGEN MARTIN on Tuesday, January 15. $20,145 worth of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares were sold by JACKSON ELIZABETH.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 20,269 shares to 985,613 valued at $85.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chemung Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) stake by 11,032 shares and now owns 53,573 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Analysts await KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report earnings on August, 1. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by KVH Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 1,491 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 39,400 shares. Spc owns 41,610 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,667 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 1,105 shares. Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Twin Focus Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,800 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 210,030 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Strs Ohio owns 8,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). 10,456 are held by Amer Grp Inc. 9,877 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 70,203 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. for 954,068 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 568,472 shares or 4.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Management Llc has 4.63% invested in the company for 24,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. has invested 4.51% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 522,589 shares.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46M for 16.52 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.