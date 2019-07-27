Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Trimmed Barnes Group (B) Holding by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; Palestra Capital Management Lowered Its Copart (CPRT) Holding by $62.92 Million; Stock Price Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 28,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.79 million, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 297,659 shares traded or 37.28% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 48,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management Inc has 6,120 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) or 385,742 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Llc owns 132,953 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 6,074 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has 0.11% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mngmt owns 68,414 shares. 4,100 are held by Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 16,215 shares. Caxton LP reported 0.11% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 62,772 shares. Invesco Limited has 77,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board owns 43,387 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hartford Management Inc holds 700 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xperi Corp by 104,860 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cision Ltd by 266,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. $2,130 worth of stock was bought by BENANAV GARY G on Friday, March 8. MANGUM MYLLE H bought $2,074 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Friday, March 8.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 462,840 shares to 940,040 shares, valued at $157.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 35.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

