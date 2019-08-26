Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $3.21 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Its Target (TGT) Position by $1.17 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.75M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 1.48M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 14,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 433,114 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.76M, down from 447,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 4.74 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 266,021 shares to 17.79 million shares, valued at $138.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 31,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 328,434 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Clean Yield Grp holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 192 shares. Peoples holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation invested in 187,175 shares. Starr Communications Incorporated owns 17,434 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Inc Wi reported 2.97% stake. Natixis owns 135,049 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. Stock Yards Bancorporation accumulated 20,098 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 404,498 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Harvest Strategies Limited Com holds 23,462 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,232 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 151,340 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $45.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).