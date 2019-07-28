Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lowered Unit (UNT) Holding by $459,536; Imax (IMAX) Stock Rose While Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 32,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.23 million, down from 4.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 380,096 shares traded. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 47.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP -SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Receipt of Proceeds of at Least $200 Million From Asset Sale; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP PRODUCTION VIEW UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE DRILLING PROGRAM OF UNIT’S UPSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, UNIT PETROLEUM CO; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNIT CORPORATION TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT CREATES 5-YR, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AN OPTION TO RAISE CREDIT AMOUNT UP TO $250 MLN

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 396,021 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Imax; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IMAX Eyes Expansion In Saudi Arabia; Signs Multi-Theatre Deal With VOX Cinemas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 12,217 shares. 128,378 were reported by D E Shaw. Moreover, Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 47,935 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 10,610 shares. Vanguard reported 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 0% invested in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 86,907 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 63,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corp reported 1.59M shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 304,706 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Llc owns 67,389 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 16,757 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 14,030 shares to 358,267 shares, valued at $38.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 343,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $76,679 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $34,950 were bought by Peyton G Bailey IV on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.21 per share. UNT’s profit will be $6.66 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Unit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.