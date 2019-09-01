Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS) by $406,800; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $472,416; Shares Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 11,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 402,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, down from 414,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 9,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 3.95 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.33 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 355,065 shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 02/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Carpenter Discusses Her New Book, Donald Trump, And Identity Politics; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 24,181 shares to 757,961 shares, valued at $48.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 255,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 8,347 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 32,999 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 88,400 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.28% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Boston Prtnrs holds 207,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,862 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Argent Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,220 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 7,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 39 shares. 13,199 are owned by Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Suntrust Banks reported 6,772 shares stake. Corecommodity Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,160 shares to 18,166 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).