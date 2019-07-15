Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Lifted Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding by $1.38 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $795,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 133,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 5.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 105,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.42. About 3.18M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.34 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot has 180,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 1.14% or 8.00 million shares. Colrain Capital Ltd holds 3.42% or 54,028 shares in its portfolio. Vision Mgmt Inc stated it has 38,604 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 15.97M shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 31,000 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.33% or 108,108 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Premier Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,145 shares. Smith Moore & Com has 15,749 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 54,371 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Com invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 448,622 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Com reported 35,749 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

