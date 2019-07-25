Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Increased Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) Position; Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shorts Up By 8.05%

Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) had an increase of 8.05% in short interest. WERN’s SI was 9.02 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.05% from 8.35 million shares previously. With 841,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN)’s short sellers to cover WERN’s short positions. The SI to Werner Enterprises Inc’s float is 13.52%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 850,556 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO FISCAL SITUATION RELATIVELY STABLE, SUSTAINABLE: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC) stake by 40.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp acquired 429,865 shares as Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (SAIC)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.50M shares with $115.25M value, up from 1.07 million last quarter. Science Applicatns Intl Cp N now has $5.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.07. About 187,194 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 05/03/2018 SAIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Saic-GMAC Auto Loan Abs In China: Rongteng 2018-2 Retail Auto Loan Securitization; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS RATING TO SAIC-GMAC AUTO LOAN ABS IN CHINA:; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 23/04/2018 – SAIC GETS $73M TASK ORDER BY SPAWAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.06% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 29,063 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.50M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 28,733 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 63,296 shares. Highland LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 6,750 shares. Sit Assoc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 4,675 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) or 20,325 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 70,127 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 30,062 were accumulated by Asset One Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 4,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 96,915 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.3% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) stake by 74,163 shares to 1.60M valued at $291.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emc Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) stake by 26,910 shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SAIC Announces $100 Million Negotiated Share Repurchase – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$87.17, Is It Time To Put Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SAIC Receives Prestigious Defense Security Award – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NYSE:SAIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 0.07% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 49,052 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 1.50 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 35,979 were reported by Sei Invs. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). State Teachers Retirement stated it has 79,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 170,866 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 4,600 shares. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 17,590 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Vident Advisory Limited invested in 76,787 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Atlanta Mgmt L L C invested in 0.01% or 51,700 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 572,948 shares.