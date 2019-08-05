Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Glatfelter (GLT) Holding; Myers Industries (MYE) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Glatfelter (GLT) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 25,734 shares as Glatfelter (GLT)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 3.63 million shares with $51.32 million value, down from 3.66M last quarter. Glatfelter now has $647.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 225,735 shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 19.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 65 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 46 sold and trimmed equity positions in Myers Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 30.28 million shares, down from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Myers Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Glatfelter Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on July 30th – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 7th – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) CEO Dante Parrini on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning P. H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold GLT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.59% less from 41.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 243,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 2,445 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). 4.03M were accumulated by Vanguard. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 12,681 shares. Principal Fincl Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). St Johns Investment Limited Liability invested in 0% or 144 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Swiss National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). 40,262 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Bluecrest Cap owns 16,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,832 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And has 112 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $149,225 activity. $37,025 worth of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) stake by 166,578 shares to 4.33M valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stake by 13,776 shares and now owns 1.39M shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

More notable recent Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) CEO David Banyard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.25 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.29% invested in the company for 147,295 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,375 shares.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $554.62 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.