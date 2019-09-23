Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Cut Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Position by $2.89 Million; Share Price Declined; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Stake In Waters Corp. (WAT) Was Lifted

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 80,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.11M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 218,127 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 117,388 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27 million, up from 115,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Invesco Ltd reported 775,740 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,210 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 7,609 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 5,089 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Baillie Gifford & holds 2.50 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 42,744 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Lmr Llp has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,363 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 326,007 shares. King Luther Cap Management invested in 2,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Com owns 24 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 19,174 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rush Enterprises Completes Investment in Rush Truck Centres of Canada Limited – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises founder Marvin Rush dies at age 79 – San Antonio Business Journal” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Announces Executive Promotions Nasdaq:RUSHA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2017.