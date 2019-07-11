Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) as Stock Value Rose; Loudon Investment Management Has Cut National Grid Plc (NGG) Stake by $752,840; Stock Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 17,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 751,682 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.45M, down from 769,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.75 million market cap company. It closed at $73.44 lastly. It is down 17.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500.

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 81,822 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Has Entered Into a Pact For Potential Sale of 25% Stake in Quadgas HoldCo Limited; 29/05/2018 – EPA ANNOUNCES $100M PACT WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR CLEANUP; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CADENT KEPT AND MAINTAINED RECORDS FOR ALL OF ITS RISERS, WHETHER IT HAS APPROPRIATE SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO DO SO; 15/05/2018 – Britain’s National Grid offers tool to calculate carbon emissions by region; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L TOTAL DIV 45.93 PENCE/SHR; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Sale Will Allow Rebalance to a Portfolio That Delivers Asset Growth of 5%-7%; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Bonfield steps down; 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Headline Group EBIT Expected Lower Than Guidance; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Rev GBP15.25B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 28,901 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0% or 1,885 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Llc owns 0.46% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 199,329 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,116 shares in its portfolio. Matthew 25 Management holds 55,250 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 272,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,065 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 3,476 shares. 10,633 are held by Inv Services Inc Wi. Citigroup holds 0% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) or 4,687 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 412 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 5,314 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $133.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 5,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

