Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Stake in Belmond LTD (BEL) by $8.45 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Valuation Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 352,162 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.78M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.94 million, down from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $350.12. About 223,446 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 33,789 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $75.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 233,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg.

