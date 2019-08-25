Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreased Its Virtusa (VRTU) Stake; Conduent (CNDT) Shorts Raised By 1.48%

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) had an increase of 1.48% in short interest. CNDT’s SI was 9.18 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.48% from 9.05 million shares previously. With 3.26M avg volume, 3 days are for Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)’s short sellers to cover CNDT’s short positions. The SI to Conduent Incorporated’s float is 4.51%. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 3.66M shares traded or 22.05% up from the average. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) has declined 49.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CNDT News: 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – CONDUENT INC – DIVESTITURE IS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONDUENT PLAN TO DIVEST $250 TO $500 MLN IN REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH NON-CORE ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Management LLC Exits Position in Conduent; 09/05/2018 – Conduent Cuts 2018 View to Adj Ebitda $672M-$698M; 09/05/2018 – Conduent 1Q Loss $50M; 18/05/2018 – CONDUENT PACT W/ INVESTMENT FUNDS MANAGED BY ALINDA CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 25/04/2018 – Conduent Announces Agreement to Sell Off-Street Parking Business; 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA $672 MLN – $698 MLN

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Virtusa Corp (VRTU) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 67,570 shares as Virtusa Corp (VRTU)’s stock declined 18.79%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.48M shares with $79.29M value, down from 1.55M last quarter. Virtusa Corp now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 382,498 shares traded or 113.79% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa to Acquire All Outstanding Shrs of eTouch for About $140M in Cas; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Rev $293.5M-$301.5M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity. DOODY JOSEPH also bought $212,500 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Friday, May 31.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne stake by 243,220 shares to 1.31 million valued at $71.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) stake by 132,761 shares and now owns 4.19 million shares. Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTU shares while 56 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 26.25 million shares or 0.24% less from 26.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 236,767 were reported by Principal Fincl Gp. 6,500 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Blair William & Il holds 10,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc invested in 68,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.02M shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 25,300 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 811,597 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 3,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,550 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 42,465 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 167,416 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

