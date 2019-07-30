Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $559,650 as Stock Price Declined; Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Decreased Position by $356,400 as Share Price Rose

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 540,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.47M, down from 544,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.45% or $13.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.35. About 3.60 million shares traded or 127.15% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $230.46. About 119,010 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 23/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 23/05/2018 – MSCI `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE: FERNANDEZ; 14/05/2018 – MSCI INC – NOTES WILL MATURE IN NOVEMBER 2026; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 213,400 shares to 295,100 shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,989 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Spectrum Management Group has 8,195 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 34,568 shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 3.65% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 155,700 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 0.93% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 121,877 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 16,365 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 182,671 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal General Gp Public Llc holds 0.06% or 534,669 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Associate Incorporated reported 2,958 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,401 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap holds 0.34% or 21,074 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.05% stake. 1.35M are owned by Franklin Resources. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,211 shares.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 14.62% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $126.17 million for 38.67 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 429 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corporation. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 11,676 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,835 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 379,595 were reported by Pnc Fincl Serv Group. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,607 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.83% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 30,000 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 599 shares. Carlson Capital LP owns 116,895 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.12% or 333,878 shares. Cibc World reported 207,562 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 844,558 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 11,025 shares. Numerixs owns 14,860 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 308,907 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

