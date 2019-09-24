Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Calamp (CAMP) Holding By $803,660; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Upped Spartannash Co (SPTN) Position By $528,704

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Spartannash Co (SPTN) stake by 24.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 48,064 shares as Spartannash Co (SPTN)’s stock declined 24.81%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 241,736 shares with $2.82M value, up from 193,672 last quarter. Spartannash Co now has $446.91M valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 320,989 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Calamp Corp (CAMP) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 73,060 shares as Calamp Corp (CAMP)’s stock declined 20.29%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.79M shares with $20.94M value, down from 1.87 million last quarter. Calamp Corp now has $372.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 198,467 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 92.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CalAmp has $17 highest and $1100 lowest target. $15’s average target is 35.50% above currents $11.07 stock price. CalAmp had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CAMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.89% less from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,822 shares. Vertex One Asset invested in 30,479 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 394,859 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 70,500 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 3,105 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 3,632 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Mcf Advsr Ltd accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 47,440 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 45,219 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 102,812 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 17,617 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Com accumulated 1,209 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 65,593 shares to 1.03 million valued at $75.11 million in 2019Q2.

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash has $1500 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is -16.02% below currents $12.3 stock price. SpartanNash had 5 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SPTN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 0.13% less from 29.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc invested in 1,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company invested in 22,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 241 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 65,004 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 655,719 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 10,461 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 49,756 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 24,645 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 201,265 shares to 2.48M valued at $61.60M in 2019Q2.