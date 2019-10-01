Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 21 12.34 30.95M 1.30 15.48 Provident Financial Services Inc. 24 1.80 59.24M 1.86 12.97

Table 1 demonstrates Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Provident Financial Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Provident Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 149,661,508.70% 8.4% 0.8% Provident Financial Services Inc. 243,485,408.96% 9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Provident Financial Services Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 67.7%. 5.9% are Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats Dime Community Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.