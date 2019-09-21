Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

We are comparing Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 5.06 N/A 1.30 15.48 HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.50 N/A 1.33 21.75

Table 1 demonstrates Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HomeStreet Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than HomeStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta means Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, HomeStreet Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 81.7% respectively. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats Dime Community Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.