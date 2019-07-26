Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.83 N/A 1.53 12.38 Central Federal Corporation 13 2.31 N/A 1.21 10.37

Demonstrates Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Central Federal Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Central Federal Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central Federal Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 24.7% respectively. About 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% are Central Federal Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. -4.59% -3.12% -5.11% 15.5% -1.92% 11.48% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats Central Federal Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.