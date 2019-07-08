Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Microsoft (MSFT) Had 12 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. DCOM’s profit would be $11.90 million giving it 14.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2,337 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has declined 1.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $90 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $131.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold Microsoft Corporation shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Montana-based Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 87,306 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 1.96M shares. Moreover, Harvey Investment Llc has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barr E S Company holds 10,008 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pggm Investments has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Rhode Island-based Blue Financial has invested 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Inv Communication Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry And invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust &, a New York-based fund reported 157,221 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 2.18M shares. Somerset Tru has 84,103 shares for 5.22% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited holds 24,369 shares. Dana Investment Advisors owns 419,343 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 30.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 1.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $688.68 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.