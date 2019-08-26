Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) At $20.01 Forms Top; Deutsche Bank Ag Boosted Ametek New (AME) Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Ametek Inc New (AME) stake by 91.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 1.19 million shares as Ametek Inc New (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 2.48M shares with $205.52 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Ametek Inc New now has $18.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 75,582 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) formed multiple top with $21.01 target or 5.00% above today’s $20.01 share price. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) has $719.56M valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 4,222 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ametek Inc has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 10.65% above currents $82.85 stock price. Ametek Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.59 million for 14.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 3.15% more from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.