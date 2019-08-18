Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $761,382; Robotti Robert Upped Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position by $482,085; Market Valuation Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 42,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 137,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 179,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 188,929 shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.59M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 238,169 shares to 347,803 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 66,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

