Dillon & Associates Raised Holding in Stryker (SYK) by $422,915; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 95,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, up from 93,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 694,078 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 1.74M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 6,092 shares to 111,359 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.12M for 6.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.