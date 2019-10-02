Dillon & Associates Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; VONOVIA SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (VNNVF) Shorts Decreased By 6.75%

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased Abbvie (ABBV) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 26,930 shares as Abbvie (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 22,616 shares with $1.65M value, down from 49,546 last quarter. Abbvie now has $108.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 10.80 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS

VONOVIA SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had a decrease of 6.75% in short interest. VNNVF’s SI was 1.62 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.75% from 1.74M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2026 days are for VONOVIA SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)’s short sellers to cover VNNVF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 119 shares traded. Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate firm in Germany. The company has market cap of $28.52 billion. It operates through three divisions: Rental, Extension, and Sales. It has a 8.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services.

More notable recent Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Cap has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,068 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 2.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 79,215 shares. Natixis LP holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 573,371 shares. Nadler Financial Gp has 9,578 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Qci Asset New York holds 0.03% or 3,839 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,571 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 52,932 shares. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 0.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 726,640 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 111,126 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Merchants reported 40,161 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,800 shares. Hills State Bank And Tru Com reported 0.12% stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 86,880 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.03 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 10.27% above currents $73.23 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.