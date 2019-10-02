Dillon & Associates Stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.82 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 187,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 390,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 345,491 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 30,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,472 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 50,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) CEO Brent Lang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Imprivata and Vocera Partner to Advance Mobility in Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Perth Children’s Hospital Standardizes Care Team Communication with Vocera Technology – Business Wire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Upstate University Hospital Reimagines Physician-Patient Experience with Vocera Solution – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Q4 2017 Results to be Released February 8, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 286,556 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 2,455 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 8,800 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 4,255 shares. Products Prns Limited Liability Corp has 46,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 8,233 shares. State Street Corp holds 622,460 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited holds 5.47M shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd invested in 26,297 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt Limited Co reported 74,210 shares stake. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp holds 31,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Fred Alger reported 0.21% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 124,562 shares to 371,979 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 526,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4,490 shares to 54,542 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,903 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 442 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 18,795 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 4.20 million shares stake. 5,420 are held by Boys Arnold And Com Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mariner Lc reported 57,223 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 244,065 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Strategic Finance Services has 0.75% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 89,279 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 583,362 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 128,374 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,100 shares. Choate Invest has 61,153 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 6,180 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 2.87M shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Rothschild Il has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.