Dillon & Associates Maintains Holding in Danaher (DHR); Verity & Verity Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Lowered by $1.73 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,023 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 39,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 888,482 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 36,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,885 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, down from 150,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 9.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,463 shares to 84,397 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,990 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

