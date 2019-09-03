Dillon & Associates Has Raised Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Holding; Taylor Asset Management Has Boosted By $3.51 Million Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 27.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taylor Asset Management Inc acquired 65,000 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 298,900 shares with $16.22M value, up from 233,900 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $97.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 905,196 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) stake by 241.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 5,152 shares as Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 7,287 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 2,135 last quarter. Becton Dickinson And Company now has $66.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $248.1. About 740,157 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.43% above currents $248.1 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 0.03% or 3,014 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc owns 72 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aureus Asset Ltd accumulated 3,985 shares or 0.13% of the stock. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 85,031 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc invested in 26,472 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Benedict Fincl Advisors owns 2.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,143 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 260 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 644,816 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 4,913 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,367 shares. Canal Insurance Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 13,123 shares.

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 106,304 shares to 550,650 valued at $24.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) stake by 163,400 shares and now owns 678,712 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.