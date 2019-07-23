Dillon & Associates Stake In Danaher (DHR) Was Boosted; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Price Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Cut Its Position by $678,800

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,023 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, up from 39,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $141.62. About 2.17 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 9.89M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,207 shares to 120,405 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 14,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).