Dillon & Associates Decreased Its Position in Colgate (CL) by $925,208 as Share Value Rose; Synovus Finl (SNV) Holder Caxton Associates LP Boosted Its Holding by $3.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 974.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 113,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 11,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.38M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.91 million shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fin invested in 0.65% or 50,000 shares. Tanaka Management holds 288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 81,910 shares. Sadoff Invest Management reported 3,000 shares stake. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt invested in 60,781 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 5,400 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company reported 25,907 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability owns 38,129 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 72,330 shares. 10 has invested 2.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M&R Management Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,636 shares. 195,330 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 43,236 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares to 42,023 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.