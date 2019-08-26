Dillon & Associates Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.27 Million; Stock Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Suncoast Equity Management Raised Its Holding by $353,997

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $201.16. About 511,787 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 19.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video)

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,977 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,056 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tributary Mgmt Limited owns 2,500 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 25,561 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 260,143 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24,891 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.69% stake. Alps reported 4,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Company reported 0.04% stake. Stonebridge Ltd Llc has 0.92% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 28,370 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,175 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Company has invested 1.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.21% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Washington Bancorp invested in 0.99% or 35,361 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Callahan Ltd Liability has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 107,355 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,733 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 230,799 shares. 15,403 were accumulated by Ims Capital Management. 104,615 are held by Somerville Kurt F. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 2.22% or 116,701 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset reported 189,403 shares. 1,219 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Mngmt. Bancshares Of The West has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158,737 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,362 shares. 23,485 are held by Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company. Doliver Advsr Lp reported 6,480 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 79,842 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Moreover, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Com has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,778 shares. Towercrest Mgmt reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.