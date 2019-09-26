Dillon & Associates Raised Its Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Stake; Shorts at FINEQIA INTL COMMON SHARES (FNQQF) Raised By 125.58%

FINEQIA INTL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:FNQQF) had an increase of 125.58% in short interest. FNQQF’s SI was 19,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 125.58% from 8,600 shares previously. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0054. About 136,000 shares traded or 854.52% up from the average. Fineqia International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNQQF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) stake by 24.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 1,788 shares as Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 9,075 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 7,287 last quarter. Becton Dickinson And Company now has $68.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Fineqia International Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regulated crowdfunding platform focused on debt instruments. The company has market cap of $3.09 million. It provides an online platform and associated services to support security issuances and manage administration of debt securities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NanoStruck Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fineqia International Inc. in August 2016 to reflect the direction of the company's business.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments Lc stated it has 9,804 shares. Curbstone Finance Management owns 2,520 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP owns 4,067 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amica Mutual Insur Communication has 4,623 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 215,598 shares. Eastern State Bank has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.13% or 9,095 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sit stated it has 62,650 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 1,268 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.48% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bellecapital International Limited reported 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

