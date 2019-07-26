Dillon & Associates Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN)

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 1. See Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) latest ratings:

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Initiate

20/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

Dillon & Associates Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 66.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dillon & Associates Inc acquired 9,523 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Dillon & Associates Inc holds 23,834 shares with $4.29M value, up from 14,311 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $106.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 5.36M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Magellan Health, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 19,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 4,326 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 0.04% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 29,920 shares. 131,822 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Prudential Public Lc reported 0.09% stake. 8,255 are held by Morgan Stanley. 13,966 were reported by Tcw Gp Incorporated. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,098 shares. 858,476 were reported by State Street Corp. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,324 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd reported 139,301 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 59,207 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Magellan Health (MGLN) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Magellan Health (MGLN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 22nd – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centerbridge in Exclusive Talks to Acquire Magellan Health (MGLN) – DJ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 128.64 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

The stock increased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 144,406 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.5% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 34,754 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 9,882 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 279 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Management Inc has invested 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,280 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,571 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America holds 81,198 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated owns 34,460 shares. 420,000 are held by Artal Grp Incorporated Sa. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.74% or 6,125 shares. Bell Bancshares reported 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 205,179 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc holds 1.4% or 7.86M shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 30,819 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Free Cash Flow Is the Key to Whether or Not Nvidia Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, March 18 report. Needham downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. Craig Hallum initiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $165 target. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14. Bank of America maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.