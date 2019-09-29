Dillon & Associates Has Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding as Market Value Declined; Prince Street Capital Management Stake In Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Was Has Upped

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,616 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 49,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 112,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 83,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 443,634 shares traded or 35.82% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares to 14,903 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Cap holds 12,400 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 33,707 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com holds 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,050 shares. Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 3,014 shares stake. Blue Edge Lc reported 0% stake. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 7,492 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.51% or 64,279 shares. Beddow Management Incorporated owns 32,642 shares. Td Ltd holds 455 shares. 46,772 are owned by Assetmark. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 248,984 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,747 shares. 14,282 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Where Analysts See Large Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Straddle Traders Just Won Big on This Volatility Bet – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $211.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 115,400 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FEMSA Makes A Cautious Entry Into The Brazilian C-Store Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s What Investors Must Know About FEMSA (FMX) Stock – Zacks.com” published on October 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “The 4 Best Dividend Stocks in Mexico – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2017. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.