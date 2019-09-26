Dillon & Associates Maintains Position in Constellation Brands (STZ); Northern Trust (NTRS) Holder Cortland Advisers Has Cut Holding by $4.81 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 54,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 323,503 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.12M, down from 377,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 238,655 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 17/05/2018 – Northern Trust Bolsters Institutional Brokerage With Experienced Hire; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,903 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 11,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 253,050 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 3.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $350.30M for 14.44 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 6,092 shares to 111,359 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

