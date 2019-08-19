Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Its Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Holding by $1.29 Million as Market Value Rose; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose While Causeway Capital Management Cut Stake by $540,000

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 31,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.11. About 411,459 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $251.86. About 244,421 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Ltd Com holds 19,288 shares. Maple Management Inc holds 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 1,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,701 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 94,200 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.52% or 3,175 shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs reported 0.38% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications holds 220,756 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 123 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,135 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,104 shares. Asset Management stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kings Point holds 1.53% or 30,747 shares. Cidel Asset Management Inc accumulated 872 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 2,857 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 119,656 shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 77,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

