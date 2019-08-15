Dillon & Associates Has Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Holding Has Boosted by Icon Advisers Inc

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 118.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 339,947 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $193.55. About 572,942 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 7,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Com has 13,515 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mirae Asset Invests owns 122,328 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 17,290 shares. Brookmont Capital owns 0.16% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,508 shares. Argi Invest Services Limited Co reported 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 5,634 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 208,567 shares. Creative Planning reported 21,317 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corp stated it has 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 683,323 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.3% or 25,211 shares in its portfolio.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

